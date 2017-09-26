go

Missing Cat

Please help us to find Zebbee

He got out of his basket at Falklands Vet car park on Tues 19th Sept at 3.15pm he ran across Newtown Road into the Oaks

HE HAS A HEART CONDITION

Zebbee belongs to an elderly lady who is very distressed about him being lost.

Any sightings please call 07810022576 or 01635 33662

He is microchipped.

Please check gardens, garages and sheds.

He will now be very frightened.

Rewards for right information. Thank you

