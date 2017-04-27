go

£70,000 divided between 30 Newbury based organisations

£70,000 divided between 30 Newbury based organisations

THE Co-op will be helping 30 Newbury-based community groups with a £70,000 funding boost.

The funds were raised through the 5p carrier bag charge as well as a newly-introduced membership scheme where Co-op members purchasing own-brand products from food stores or a funeral or funeral plan from FuneralCare received a five-per-cent reward and one per cent went to local good causes.

Chief membership officer at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “By listening to our members we are able to identify what communities care most about and then offer support that really makes a difference.

“By working with and supporting local good causes, great things are happening.”

The organisations which are due to benefit from the charitable scheme include Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice, Pangbourne Valley Playgroup and Time to Talk, West Berkshire.

Charities either self-nominated or were nominated by the community.

Local store managers, staff and community pioneers made the final decisions on which charities to support.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

There's a new joint in town

7Bone Burger Co

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Racecourse News

£70,000 divided between 30 Newbury based organisations
Racecourse News

£70,000 divided between 30 Newbury based organisations

 
Ballyandy, Altior and Native River star on Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury
Racecourse News

Ballyandy, Altior and Native River star on Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury

 
Racecourse News

Betfair Super Saturday - Photo Gallery

 
Racecourse News

Ballyandy favourite for Britain’s richest handicap hurdle, Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle on Saturday

 
Racecourse News

Nicholls pleased with his two for Saturday’s Betfair Hurdle at Newbury

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33