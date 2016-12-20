Friendship Bench unveiled at Ilsleys Primary School

THE Ilsleys Primary School pupils unveiled their new friendship bench last week.

A small group was appointed as anti-bullying ambassadors for the school in East Ilsley and decided to give fellow classmates a place to go if in need of a chat or support.

They wrote a letter to the Friends of The Ilsleys Primary School outlining their aims to stop bullying, make everyone feel safe and to make sure pupils don’t feel lonely.

They wrote: “We believe the friendship bench will help bring children together and make the school a happier and better place.

“The bench will be a safe place for children to sit if they are feeling upset so we know to help them.”

Friends chairwoman Victoria Britton said the group was happy to help. They secured a donation of a bench from Wyvale Garden Centre, Thatcham, which the children then decorated themselves ahead of the grand unveiling last week.

Mrs Britton said that the bench also provided pupils with the opportunity to help their friends by recognising how they feel when sitting on the bench.