Cold Ash school celebrates Ofsted inspection

STAFF and pupils at St Finian’s Catholic Primary School are celebrating this week after receiving a glowing report following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The school in Cold Ash was once again rated ‘good’, with inspectors praising its leadership, staff and pupils, saying there was a “strongly supportive and inclusive culture”.

In the report, Ofsted inspectors said under the leadership of headteacher Elizabeth Housden, leaders are focused on ‘bringing out the best in people’ so that every child can be happy and successful, preparing them well for life beyond St Finian’s.

As one parent stated: “St Finian’s values each pupil and focuses on harnessing and encouraging the positive in every child.”

The inspector commented on “the high expectations staff have for what pupils can achieve”, adding “pupils reach high standards in reading, writing and mathematics, which are securely above the national average, making good progress from when they arrive in the reception class”.

Ofsted looked closely at safeguarding and the effectiveness of the school’s procedures and processes in this area.

The inspector judged that leaders place great importance on looking after the pupils in their care and keeping them safe.

Mrs Housden said: “The highly positive report is a celebration of the commitment and dedication of the staff who continually strive to fulfil the potential of all the children in our care.

“The school would like to thank all who helped tell the great story of St Finian’s during the inspection; staff, parents, governors and pupils.”