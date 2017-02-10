Pages of history come back to life

Report by JOHN HERRING

PARK House School pupils took a trip back in time to look through the first edition of the Newbury Weekly News while discussing the future of news.

A copy of the very first edition of the paper – published on February 7, 1867– has been replicated free inside this week’s NWN so you can see what was hot off the press in the area 150 years ago.

Pupils also had a look at the most recent edition and the website www.newburytoday.co.uk to see how the paper has evolved over the years.

Year 8 pupil Ashish Gurung quickly noticed that the first edition didn’t include any pictures and that the front page comprised adverts from local businesses, including Joseph Hopson’s furniture saloons.

All the pupils agreed that it was both an important and good thing for West Berkshire to have its own independent newspaper, especially with an increase of ‘fake news’ appearing online.

They added that they would look through the paper if their parents or grandparents purchased it.

Year 7 pupil Isabelle Dodridge said that her grandmother always bought the paper, adding that more news featuring young people in the paper would make her read it.

Year 11 pupil Alfie Cottingham-Mayalle said that a paper was a good way to get people away from screens. When asked what would make him look at the paper, he said “having a strong front page headline with a large picture”.

Year 11 media student Neve Sanders said that she would like to become a journalist.

“Working on a paper would be nice,” she said. “You’d hear interesting stories and I think it would be good to interview people.”

A congratulatory message from Park House School headteacher Derek Peaple can be read on page 29.

