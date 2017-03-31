Sixth form students put MP in the hot seat

go

STUDENTS at Pangbourne College enjoyed the chance to grill Reading West MP Alok Sharma on all things political during his recent visit.

The would-be politicians in the college’s sixth form also had the chance  to hear about the Conservative MP’s experiences at Westminster, the workings of Parliament, the EU referendum and Brexit and his work at the Foreign Office.

Head of sixth form, James Bamforth, said: “Pangbourne College sixth form really appreciated the effort made by Alok to come and visit.

“Alok was candid about his own career pathway, and equally inspirational when answering on the wealth of active experience he has had on a range of committees and ministerial roles.

“We really appreciated his insider’s view of what it is like to work in the house, from day to day.

“He was kind enough to field a number of searching questions, getting the most out of his audience.”

Mr Sharma, who has been MP for Reading West since 2010, said: “It was great to speak to Pangbourne College’s sixth form students once again. After some initial good-humoured banter, the group settled into asking some very thought-provoking questions and it was interesting to note that a number of wanted to pursue a career in politics.  

“I look forward to welcoming some of the Pangbourne students to Parliament next month.”

