Crusaders bid for cup final place

Chesham semi-final tonight in Berks and Bucks senior competition

Hungerford break Bideford 'bogey'

Alan O'Brien - likely place in semi-final side

HUNGERFORD TOWN put their unbeaten streak on the line at Chesham United tonight when they look to secure their first Berks and Bucks Senior Cup final appearance in 35 years.

They face a Chesham side that has been beaten only once at The Meadow in the Southern League’s Premier Division this season, a September reverse to Kings Lynn, and which has enjoyed cup success this season with a run to the first round proper of the FA Cup before narrowly losing to Peterborough United.

Chesham dumped out holders Aylesbury 5-0 in the quarter finals, despite making a number of changes to their usual side, which has recently been fielding a core of veterans with 39-year old former Birmingham City, West Brom and Cardiff defender Darren Purse shoring up the rearguard and the 44-year old Barry Hayles leading the front line.

Hungerford manager Bobby Wilkinson plans to make a few changes to the side that won 4-1 at Gosport Borough in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday, but mot to the detriment of the team.

“It is not weakening the team,” he said. “I’ll be playing James Rusby, Alan O’Brien and Mike Jones and it will be a strong side.

“We have go to take it seriously,” he said, “it’s a semi-final and you have got to do that and we want to keep our momentum going.”

Hungerford have not lost since their FA Trophy exit at Gosport’s hands at the end of November, while Chesham go into the tie on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run.

The winners will face Maidenhead United or Slough Town - who meet in the other semi-final next Tuesday - on Monday, May 1. Hungerford's last county cup final appearance was in 1982 when they beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in the decider at Wokingham Town FC. 

