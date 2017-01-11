Crusaders seal end of term final

Chesham Utd 2 Hungerford Town 5

HUNGERFORD sealed their first Berks and Bucks Senior Cup final appearance since 1982 by recording their third straight away win in the competition to sexure a May 1 date with Maidenhead United or Slough Town.

They had helping hands from the home side in establishing a 4-0 interval lead that all but ended the contest, and although two goals in the final quarter gave Chesham a sliver of hope, it was brief as a fifth goal left Crusaders well in the clear.

They had to reshuffle when winger Alan O’Brien was forced off injured early on, but they soon had the home defence in a mess as Matt Day headed home a Louis Soares free kick, although the woodwork and George Legg had to deny the hosts before Soares, Mike Jones and Stefan Brown added further goals before the break.

With the tie sorted, it was just down to Chesham to secure some respectability, and headed goals from Brad Wadkins and Sam Youngs provided a little of that before Soares scrambled home his second to wrap up the tie.

Chesham Utd: B. Jones, Purse, McKenzie, Little; Hamilton-Forbes, Youngs, Martin (Taylor 68), Blake (Ward 77); Wadkins, Roberts. Subs: Hayles, Reece, Mongston.

Hungerford Town: Legg; Rees, Day (Boardman 46), M. Jones, Tyler; Soares, Rusby, L. Williams; M. Williams (Goodger 72), Brown, O’Brien (Herring 11). Subs: Clark, Gee.