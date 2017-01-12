Blues forced to reshuffle for Windsor trip

NEWBURY BLUES are forced into a number of changes for Saturday’s hop to Windsor in South West One East.

Full back Josh Bartlett and flanker Ollie Spanswick picked up injuries in last week’s thrilling 32-31 home win over Swindon, and are joined on the sidelines by the suspended Mike Walker, Josh Winfield, Graham Stewart, George Robinson-Slater, Alex Millar and Will Carlisle.

Countering that, lock Kyle Doel, prop James Macauley and half back Anthony Hackett are all back from injury, and prop Aaron Johnson and back Cameron Golby-Barr - who has returned from London Scottish - are also in the squad.

“We have to have to treat every match like a top of the table fixture,” said head coach Lee Goodall as the squad prepares to face a Windsor side that hauled itself off the foot of the table with a run of four wins.

Newbury’s Stags also make the trip to face their Windsor counterparts with the matches kicking off at 2pm.