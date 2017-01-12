Irish raiders plan Castle invasion

THE Irish angle will add extra spice to Saturday’s first Barbury International Racing Club Point-to-Point.

Fourteen Irish horses are crossing the water to join the field of more than 160 at the course near Marlborough, which will be staging the first ‘bumper’ race at a UK point-to-point course for National Hunt horses riding over the flat.

Top Irish trainers Colin Bowe and Shark Hanlon have entries, as does Karen Hobbs, whose Princely Player is one of 26 horses entered in the Mixed Open and lokd promising when trained by her brother-in-law Philip Hobbs.

The bumper features a number of novices, but seven of the eight Irish raiders have run in point-to-point races at home with Martin Cullinane’s Lostin A Fog winning at Boulta last month.

Racing starts at 11.30am and entry is £10 per adult and free for under 18s.