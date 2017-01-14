Manny's late strike keeps Crusaders in the run

Eastbourne Borough 2 Hungerford Town 2

A LATE goal from substitute Manny Williams enabled Hungerford to stretch their unbeaten Vanarama National League run to nine matches after surviving the 3G test in Sussex.

Ian Herring headed home an eighth minute corner to give Hungerford a bright start, but they came under pressure at times with goalkeeper George Legg in fine form as Hungerford kept their lead into the second half.

It was two goals from Nat Pinney that put Borough in front, the second from the penalty spot, but Williams hammeerd home the late equaliser to give Hungerford a a point that keeps them in eighth place in the table with two home games to come next week.

THATCHAM TOWN ended a game with nine men for the second time this season but still came away from Lydney Town with the Hellenic League points from a 3-1 win.

Another two goals from Shane Cooper-Clark and one from Tom Browne gave Town a comfortable lead before Browne and skipper Tom Melledew were dismissed and Lydney pulled one back from the penalty spot.

TADLEY CALLEVA collected a Sydenhams Wessex League point from a goal-less draw at Downton while NEWBURY joined Marlow United at the top of the Thames Valley Premier League after their 11th straight league win, a 3-0 derby success at Mortimer with two goals from Carl Self and one from Luke Gray.