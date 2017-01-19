Crusaders face White Tigers with points at stake

HUNGERFORD TOWN tackle their old play-off nemesis Truro City with the lure of a place in the Vanarama National League South promotion repechage on the horizon.

With two home games in the space of three days and rivals facing each other, a maximum point return could take the pre-season relegation favourites into the top six, although manager Bobby Wilkinson is playing down that prospect.

“It’s points, not position that matter,” he said, “and our aim is still just to stay in this league.”

Hungerford defend their nine-match unbeaten league run against a Truro side that beat Hungerford in the Southern League play-off finals two season ago, but which has had a mixed campaign. A home win over Oxford City in their last outing two weeks ago hoisted them away from the drop zone however, and they come to Bulpit Lane with a week’s rest to ease some injury concerns and with recent striker signing from Wrexham Tyler Harvey in their squad.

Hungerford were definitely without the injured Alan O’Brien and James Rusby and James Clark, clattered by a bad tackle at Eastbourne last week, is rated as only 50/50 to make it.

What are the odds?

HUNGERFORD actually find themselves as favourites with the bookies for Saturday’s match with bet365 rating them at 11/8 on and SkyBET at 10/7 on with Truro 11/4 and 13/5 respectively and a draw 3/1.

A 1-0 win to either side is 10/1 and 16/1 respectively and a 1-1 draw at 7/1.