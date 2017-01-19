Chukka boy Sam makes international trip

FORMER St. Bart’s School pupil Sam Boreham was chosen to play for the British Schools and Universities Polo Association polo team that took part in the International Intercollegiate Challenge Cup against a team from the United States Polo Association.

The British team headed for Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday with Boreham, now at Nottingham Trent University, joined by team captain Robin Ormerod from University of Bristol and Toby Small and Minnie Kerr-Dineen from RAU Cirencester and University of Nottingham respectively.

The team flew out to Arizona last Thursday, avoiding a baggage handlers’ strike and flight cancellations due to snow, and arrived in the early hours of Friday morning after sharing a flight with the England team to play a USA team for the Townsend Cup, which took place at the same venue on the previous day.

With two days to acclimatise, practice and comprehend differences in the rules, the teams lined up on Sunday when a close contest e nded with the USA coming out on top 15-13, with their deciding two goals coming in the last minute of the final chukka.

The award for Most Valuable Player went to Robin Ormerod and the USA team’s Dalton Woodfin received the Sportsmanship Award.

Boreham took up polo when a pupil at St Bart’s, which remains the only non-private school in the country to have a polo team and in 2007 made history by becoming the first state school to win a SUPA tournament.

Pictured: Samuel Boreham unleashes a nearside neckshot. Picture: Elizabeth Hedley