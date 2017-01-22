Kings crowned victors against Wolves

THATCHAM’s Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club pulled off what is being described as the best performance of the season at the weekend.

Kings entered last Sunday’s division three game in Newbury as underdogs against the Worcester Wolves, made up of many students who are on the British Wheelchair Basketball national squads talent pathway.

But it was the away team who suffered a shock defeat as Kings went on to win by a narrow, but deserved, margin.

Wolves took the lead, but Kings struck back and scored 10 unanswered points through Peter Rapley, with six, and Denise Drammis, with four.

A last-second, three-point buzzer-beater from Wolves saw the quarter end with Kings in front 10-5.

The second quarter again saw Wolves first on the scoreboard to make it 10-7.

An even quarter saw Reece Barker score his first two of the match and Vickie Simmonds also picked up two.

Wolves kept up the pressure before Barker added six more unanswered points in the last two minutes to give the Kings a 20-13 half time lead.

Kings launched out of the gate with two points from Simmonds, that then saw six unanswered points from Wolves, with the game still either team’s to take at 22-18 to Kings.

Points from Ryan Jones and Peter Rapley in the last four minutes saw the quarter end with Kings in front 26-18. The final quarter saw Nick Gorst score his first two points to put the Kings 28-18 in front. A further three points from the Wolves meant it was still all to play for in the last eight minutes.

A charge from the Kings saw them score 10 unanswered points, eight through Barker and two through Joe Humphreys. The Wolves then put on a late charge but Kings held on to make it three wins in a row.

Division 3 coach Grant Barker said after the game: “A great result and by far the best team performance so far this season.”