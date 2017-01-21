Blues survive overnight white-out

RUGBY has just about survived Saturday’s freeze with Newbury Blues bringing forward their home game with Banbury Bulls to a 2.15pm start to ward of an afternoon blast.

Thatcham’s game at Bletchley also goes ahead, while their seconds play at Witney, and Hungerford’s home game with Swindon College Old Boys is another likely starter.

The football programme has been all but whited out.

Hungerford Town’s National League South game with Truro City was called off after a referee’s inspection, and shortly after Truro had set off from Cornwall for the game. They were able to turn around before arriving in England.

The postponment also delays the chance for Hungerford supporters to see new signing from Hemel Hempstead, former Maidstone United and Forest Green forward Liam Enver-Marum.

Thatcham’s home game with Binfield and Tadley Calleva’s trip to Totton and Eling were also victims, as was Kintbury Rangers’ Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup quarter final at Wendover, called off for a second successive Saturday.