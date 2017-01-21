go

Blues survive overnight white-out

Football programme decimated by frozen pitches

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

52 1307a Nby Rugby club

Newbury game goes ahead at 2,.15pm

RUGBY has just about survived Saturday’s freeze with Newbury Blues bringing forward their home game with Banbury Bulls to a 2.15pm start to ward of an afternoon blast.

Thatcham’s game at Bletchley also goes ahead, while their seconds play at Witney, and Hungerford’s home game with Swindon College Old Boys is another likely starter.

The football programme has been all but whited out.

Hungerford Town’s National League South game with Truro City was called off after a referee’s inspection, and shortly after Truro had set off from Cornwall for the game. They were able to turn around before arriving in England.

The postponment also delays the chance for Hungerford supporters to see new signing from Hemel Hempstead, former Maidstone United and Forest Green forward Liam Enver-Marum.

Thatcham’s home game with Binfield and Tadley Calleva’s trip to Totton and Eling were also victims, as was Kintbury Rangers’ Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup quarter final at Wendover, called off for a second successive Saturday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Boss calls on West Berkshire businesses to help homeless into work

Boss calls on West Berkshire businesses to help homeless into work

Sport

Blues survive overnight white-out
Sport

Blues survive overnight white-out

Football programme decimated by frozen pitches

 
Lambs call for Alex
Sport

Lambs call for Alex

Thatcham rugby youth earns international trip

 
Sport

Chukka boy Sam makes international trip

 
Sport

Blues tackle rampant Bulls

 
Sport

Crusaders face White Tigers with points at stake

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive