Hungerford-Whitehawk clash gets the go-ahead

Pitch work and inspection gives match the green for go

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

HUNGERFORD'S Bulpit Lane pitch has passed a 3.45pm inspection and tonight's Vanarama National League South game with Whitehawk will go ahead with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It means a likely debut for new signing Warren Bentley up front, while the Brighton-based opponents will also be giving a run-out to their own new boy, midfielder Frankie Sutherland, signed this week from QPR.

He joins a vastly experienced squad that includes seasoned striker Kevin Lisbie and former Royals Dan Harding and Brian Howard.

What are the odds?

HUNGERFORD are narrow 10/11 favourites to win with bet365, while Whitehawk are 14/5 and a draw 13/5.

A 1-1 draw is a 6/1 bet with respective odds of 17/2 and 14/1 offered for a 1-0 win to either side.

 

