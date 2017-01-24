Bentley off the bench for debut decider

Hungerford Town 3 Whitehawk 1

WARREN Bentley marked his Hungerford debut by scoring the third goal that sealed the three points that took his new club into the top seven in the Vanarama National League South on a chilly Monday night.

The new arrival came on as a 62nd minute substitute and made his mark with a silky finish five minutes from time when nipping between two defenders and flicking the ball past advancing goalkeeper Ross Flitney, Stefan Brown unselfishly shepherding the ball over the line.

With Bentley joined on the bench by fellow newcomer Oiam Enver-Marum, Hungerford had five strikers on the sidelines and the only other one to see action was Harry Goodger, who came on as a late substitute for Scott Rees after the stand-in full back dislocated his elbow when falling badly.

He was taken to hospital for a comparatively straightforward re-setting of the joint, although he will be ruled out for the immediate future.

Hungerford were given a good start when Nat Jarvis blasted home a sixth minute penalty after Flitney had hauled back Luke Williams, but Whitehawk pounded Hungerford with set pieces, mostly pumped in by Brian Howard and Rhys Tyler once had to clear off the line.

Hungerford extended their lead on the hour when Marvin Hamilton’s head deflected Ian Herring’s cross into his own goal, although Whitehawk were soon piling forward again after Danny Mills pulled one back and they were in full flight until Bentley popped in to make his first mark.

Hungerford Town: Legg; Rees (Goodger 90 +5),Boardman Day, Tyler; Clark (Jones 90+1), Herring, L. Williams, Soares; Jarvis (Bentley 62), Brown. Subs: M. Williams, Enver-Marum.

Whitehawk: Flitney; Abdulla, M’Boungou, Hamilton, Harding; Osbourne, Sutherland, West (Lisbie 62), Howard (Southam 62), Rodrigues; Mills. Subs: Stewart, Aldavert, Faveral.