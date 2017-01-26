go

Town meet league title rivals in cup tie

Tadley Calleva on league and cup duty this week

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

THATCHAM’S Hellenic League quest remains on hold for another week as they prepare to entertain Flackwell Heath in the third round of the League’s Challenge Cup at Waterside Park on Saturday.

Flackwell have already had one cup success at Thatcham when winning 3-0 in the Floodlit Cup before Christmas, while Thatcham claimed a league point from a 11 away draw in September.

TADLEY CALLEVA have a league and cup quest this week when they entertain Ringwood Town on Saturday before making the trip to Team Solent on Monday night for their delayed Wessex League Cup quarter-final tie.

That game will depend on Saturday’s results - and a normal fixture list - as the Southampton University-based side have a home tie with South Shields on Saturday in the last 16 of the FA Vase.

Before that, Tadley face a tricky one on Saturday at home to a Ringwood side that has won seven of its last nine games, including a 1-0 win at league leaders Hamble Club.

