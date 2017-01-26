Blues watch out for bruised pride at Chippenham

NEWBURY BLUES continue to narrow the gap at the top of South West One East on Saturday when they travel to a Chippenham side that shipped 80 points in its last outing.

But that defeat at Maidenhead last week was on the back of a good run by the Wiltshire side that took them clear of the relegation places, and Blues head coach Lee Goodall said: “They will certainly have had their pride dented.

“We shall treat it as a potential slip-up and will have to be focused from the start.”

Blues squad will be bolstered by the returns of Mike Walker, Rory Jones and Will and Tom Carlisle, although Blues are unlikely to ring the changes after last week’s 31-7 win over a Banbury side that was on an eight-match unbeaten run.

“The old cliche about if it’s it not broke, don’t fix it, comes to mind,” said Goodall.