Relegation 'favourites' wreck the odds

Hungerford face Thurrock in clash of the surprise packages

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Warren Bentley - scored on his midweek debut

HUNGERFORD TOWN go into action against the side they faced on their Vanarama National League South debut when they entertain East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Hungerford snatched a 1-0 win in Essex in August, since when both teams have gone on to be surprise packages after coming up via the play-offs.

“They were one of the three favourites to go down with Bishop’s Stortford and us and Poole were fifth,” said manager Bobby Wilkinson.

“We won, but it could have gone either way. Now look at us! Both of us are doing a brilliant job and if we both survive, we will both have achieved our goals.”

Thurrock are the league’s draw specialists with 12 to date, but they emerged form a ‘blip’ to win 5-1 at Gosport in midweek with top marksman Sam Higgins on target twice.

Hungerford will be without dislocated elbow victim Scott Rees and Alan O’Brien is a week away from returning, while James Rusby is out for the season following an ankle operation.

What are the odds?

HUNGERFORD are narrow 4/5 on favourites with bet365 while East Thurrock are 11/4 and a draw 13/5.

A 1-1 result is 13/2 with 12/1 against a 2-2 share of the spoils.

