Blues keep up the pressure

Nick Wackwitz - helped himself to three penalties and conversions
Chippenham 10 Newbury Blues 38
BLUES plundered another bonus point win to maintain the pressure on South West One East top pair Maidenhead and Old Patesians.
They were 21-0 up at the interval with tries from Alex Millar and Dylan Stewart wth Nick Wackwitz kicking three penalties.
Toby Thorne touched down before Josh Winfield scored the extra point-winning try with Jamie Futcher rounding off Chippenham scoring tries early and late in the half.
