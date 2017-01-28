go

Town exit Hellenic League Cup

Late winner wrecks comeback hopes

Malcolm Howe

Thatcham Town 1 Flackwell Heath 2

TOWN went out of the Hellenic League’s Bluefin Challenge Cup after a turnaround finish to a feisty cup tie that produced a spate of bookings.

A bad-tempered game saw Danny Burnell fire Flackwell Heath into a first half lead, and Thatcham- without glandular fever victim and top scorer Shane Cooper-Clark - laboured to make a breakthrough until four minutes from time when substitute Michael Miller put them back on terms.

But with extra time seemingly inevitable, Joe Gritt popped up with the winner to take the visitors into the fourth round and leave Town with their outside chance of snatching the league title as their hope of honours this term.

TADLEY CALLEVA and Ringwood Town played out a goal-less draw at Barlows Park in the Sydenhams Wessex League.

