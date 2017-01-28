Crusaders surge into the top five

Hungerford Town 3 East Thurrock Utd 0

HUNGERFORD surged into Vanarama National League South play-off places, but manager Bobby Wilkinson is still concentrating on the basic issue of survival.

“Are we in there?” he said. “That’s nice, but what is really important is that we only need three or four points now to be safe.”

The Crusaders fully deserved the three points, but they had to negotiate themselves past an often impressive East Thurrock side that was well drilled in all departments.

But their potent strike force led by Sam Higgins was shackled by the home defence,and once Hungerford had got their noses in front, they looked like going on to win the points, although a spate of missed chances kept the game in the balance.

They had to wait until seven minutes from the break before going ahead when Luke Williams found Nat Jarvis, who worked space before sending through a perfect pass for Louis Soares to beat outstanding goalkeeper Lukas Lidakevious.

Hungerford took a firmer grip after the break and Stefan Brown twice headed against the bar before making it third time lucky with 15 minutes to go when Williams’ corner got a touch by Jon Boardman and Brown pounced to fire home at the back post.

Warren Bentley nearly added a third and Rhys Tyler missed a wide open chance from close range before the full back set off on a 50 yard run to score with the help of a deflection and complete an impressive display from the home side.

Hungerford Town: Legg; Tyler, Day, Boardman, Jones; Clark,Williams, Herring, Soares; Jarvis, Brown. Subs: Goodger, Gee, Bentley, Enver-Marum, Thomas.

East Thurrock Utd: Lidakevious; Salami, Hood, Ekpiteta, Osifowa; Gardner, Marlow, Craddock, Wraight; Higgins, Harris. Subs: Freiter, Walker, Honesty.

Referee: Mark Whaley (Plymouth).