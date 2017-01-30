Tadley tie called off again

TADLEY CALLEVA'S scheduled Wessex League Cup quarter-final tie at Team Solent tonight (Monday) has been postponed for a second time.

A 5.30pm pitch inspection failed to give the go-ahead to a sodden surface that was previously ruled unplayable by the freeze when the teams were originally scheduled to meet.

A new date has yet to be arranged, but is unlikely to be next Monday as the Premier Division side already have a Southampton Senior Cup date with AFC Stoneham on that evening.