go

Oxford out to learn at Royals

West Ham teen talent signs up on loan

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Oxford out to learn at Royals

READING have completed another deadline day signing by bringing in precocious West Ham talent Reece Oxford on an until the end of the season.

The 18-year old has caught Manchester United's eye,but has been send out to Reading to continue his education at Championship level, having become The Hammers' youngest-ever debutant when aged 16 years and 198 days in July 2015 in the Europa Cup.

"Reece is a very talented defender with a lot of potential," said Royals boss Jaap Stam. "He is a modern defender and our style of play should suit him.

"Hopefully we can give him the stage to play, the time to grow in confidence and help him develop as a player during his time with us. So it's a good move for both clubs and we're very happy to have him in the squad for the rest of the season."

Oxford captained England at the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and his penalty helped the Three Lions defeat Spain in a play-off penalty shootout to qualify for the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

He signed a four-and-a-half year contract at West Ham last year.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found at Newbury address

Body found at Newbury address

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

Sport

Oxford out to learn at Royals
Sport

Oxford out to learn at Royals

West Ham teen talent signs up on loan

 
Tadley tie called off again
Sport

Tadley tie called off again

Second postponement as League Cup quarter-final is washed out

 
Sport

Popa pops in at Royals

 
Sport

Crusaders surge into the top five

 
Sport

Town exit Hellenic League Cup

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive