Oxford out to learn at Royals

READING have completed another deadline day signing by bringing in precocious West Ham talent Reece Oxford on an until the end of the season.

The 18-year old has caught Manchester United's eye,but has been send out to Reading to continue his education at Championship level, having become The Hammers' youngest-ever debutant when aged 16 years and 198 days in July 2015 in the Europa Cup.

"Reece is a very talented defender with a lot of potential," said Royals boss Jaap Stam. "He is a modern defender and our style of play should suit him.

"Hopefully we can give him the stage to play, the time to grow in confidence and help him develop as a player during his time with us. So it's a good move for both clubs and we're very happy to have him in the squad for the rest of the season."

Oxford captained England at the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and his penalty helped the Three Lions defeat Spain in a play-off penalty shootout to qualify for the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

He signed a four-and-a-half year contract at West Ham last year.