Blues face mini-league challenge

NEWBURY BLUES have a blank weekend before they go into their eight-match run-in to a South West One East promotion race thrown wide open by last weekend’s results.

Blues 38-10 bonus point win at Chippenham was enhanced by the losses sustained by Maidenhead and Old Patesians at Grove and Windsor respectively, leaving the three clubs separated by only two points.

The trio face each other in a ‘mini league’programme over the space of a month, the winners of which are bound to claim pole position going into the final month of the campaign.

“I am confident that we can win on the 4G at Maidenhead” said Blues head coach Goodall, “and when we play Old Patesians it will be absolutely massive.

“It is winner takes all and ultimately we still have to win every game to stand a chance and one slip still means we drop off.

But these are exciting times.”

Blues return to action at home to Grove on February 11 when Ollie Spanswick, Josh Bartlett and Mike Walker will all be back in contention for first team places.

Tadley and Thatcham see home cup action on Saturday in the South West competitions when they face Didcot and Marlow respectively.