Survival still the target for Hungerford

TWO points to secure safety is still the aim for Hungerford Town manager Bobby Wilkinson as his side has a Saturday off before Truro City make the trip from Cornwall for a rearranged match at Bulpit Lane on Monday night.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 caning of East Thurrock took Hungerford into the Vanarama National League South play-off zones, and although their lack of absence this week has seen them slip out, they remain one of the league’s form teams and the pre-season relegation favourites have seen their 1,000/1 promotion odds slashed to 6/1.

“Its nice, and we’ll enjoy it while we can,” said Wilkinson, “but let’s get back to reality.We need two more points to be safe and that’s my priority. To keep this football club in this league.”

“The only other thing is that maybe people will start realising what we are doing here for such a little club.”

Hungerford will face Truro with Garyn Preen back in the squad following his loan stint at Evesham United, while Manny Williams and Nicholas Bignall have gone out on 28 deals to Slough Town and Biggleswade Town respectively.

THATCHAM TOWN head into Oxfordshire to take on Ardley United in the hope that the teams above them in the Hellenic League can slip up to give them the chance of making up some ground in the title race.

TADLEY CALLEVA have recorded two successive clean sheets since their 8-2 home mauling by Wessex League Division One leaders Hamble Club and they now go to the Bob Lucas Stadium to face Weymouth reserves on Saturday.

Tadley’s League Cup quarter-final at Team Solent - postponed for a second time on Monday - will now be played on Monday, February 20.