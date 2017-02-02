go

The weekend of sport

What's going on around the area

Malcolm Howe

Saturday

FOOTBALL

Lambourn Sports Res v Wallingford Town AFC A

Burghclere v Wallingford Town AFC

Mortimer v Highmoor Ibis Res

Frilsham & Yattendon v Maidenhead Magpies

Burghfield v White Eagles

Newbury Res v Rotherfield United Res

HOCKEY

Newbury and Thatcham II Phoenix & Ranelagh, Henwick 3.30pm

Newbury and Thatcham IV v Reading Rascals, Henwick 12.30pm

Newbury and Thatcham V v South Berkshire Terriors, Trinity School 3pm

Newbury and Thatcham veterans v Andover Diamonds, Henwick 2pm

Tadley v Alton II, Bradfield College 10.15am

Newbury and Thatcham VI v Phoenix & Ranelagh III, Trinity School 1.30pm

Newbury and Thatcham ladies III v Marlow V, Henwick 11am

RUGBY

Tadley v Didcot

Thatcham v Marlow

Tadley II v Reading III

Thatcham III v Phoenix II

Sunday

ATHLETICS

Oxford Mail X Country League, Harwell

FOOTBALL

Newbury Ladies v Chesham Utd

Tilehurst Panthers ladies v Barton United

Thatcham Town Ladies v Sandhurst Town

NETBALL

Newbury 4x4 Centre v Robinsons Foods, 9.30am

Jets Black v Bowlers Arms II, 9.30am

Wila Lighting v Jets Xtra, 11am

Newbury 4x4 Centre II v The Hatters, 9.30am

Hungerford Ladies v Q Associates, 9.30am

Newbury Volts v Gardner Leader, 11am

Jets Orange v Fizz Catering, 11am

Jets White v Montagne Sports, 9.30am

Rebound Electronics v Altair Media, 9.0am

Hungerford Juniors v Fizz Catering II, 11am

Thames Valley Ravens v Thames Valley Falcons, 11am

