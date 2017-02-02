The weekend of sport

“I want to represent the vast majority of people in West Berkshire who want to make this work"
FOOTBALL
Lambourn Sports Res v Wallingford Town AFC A
Burghclere v Wallingford Town AFC
Mortimer v Highmoor Ibis Res
Frilsham & Yattendon v Maidenhead Magpies
Burghfield v White Eagles
Newbury Res v Rotherfield United Res
HOCKEY
Newbury and Thatcham II Phoenix & Ranelagh, Henwick 3.30pm
Newbury and Thatcham IV v Reading Rascals, Henwick 12.30pm
Newbury and Thatcham V v South Berkshire Terriors, Trinity School 3pm
Newbury and Thatcham veterans v Andover Diamonds, Henwick 2pm
Tadley v Alton II, Bradfield College 10.15am
Newbury and Thatcham VI v Phoenix & Ranelagh III, Trinity School 1.30pm
Newbury and Thatcham ladies III v Marlow V, Henwick 11am
RUGBY
Tadley v Didcot
Thatcham v Marlow
Tadley II v Reading III
Thatcham III v Phoenix II
ATHLETICS
Oxford Mail X Country League, Harwell
FOOTBALL
Newbury Ladies v Chesham Utd
Tilehurst Panthers ladies v Barton United
Thatcham Town Ladies v Sandhurst Town
NETBALL
Newbury 4x4 Centre v Robinsons Foods, 9.30am
Jets Black v Bowlers Arms II, 9.30am
Wila Lighting v Jets Xtra, 11am
Newbury 4x4 Centre II v The Hatters, 9.30am
Hungerford Ladies v Q Associates, 9.30am
Newbury Volts v Gardner Leader, 11am
Jets Orange v Fizz Catering, 11am
Jets White v Montagne Sports, 9.30am
Rebound Electronics v Altair Media, 9.0am
Hungerford Juniors v Fizz Catering II, 11am
Thames Valley Ravens v Thames Valley Falcons, 11am
