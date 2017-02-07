go

Brown three and Crusaders are fourth

Hungerford bury Truro in the Monday night mud

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Brown three and Crusaders are fourth

Stefan Brown celebrates after opening the scoring

Hungerford Town 5 Truro City 0

HUNGERFORD soared into fourth place in the Vanarama National League South after Stefan Brown’s hat-trick secured the biggest home win of the season.

Truro had ended Hungerford’s hopes of winning promotion two season ago, but the Cornish side were ultimately dismantled in the Bulpit Lane mud on Monday night.

Maybe it could have been different had Rocky Neal not missed a simple early headed chance, and Hungerford were quick to strike after that miss when Luke Williams cross-cum-shot flew past goalkeeper Martin Rice.

Truro were not yet out of it, and Neal forced George Legg to save well low to his left before the resulting corner forced Williams to clear off the line.

But Hungerford were making chances with James Clark and Louis Soares going close before Warren Bentley let fly from 25 yards to beat Rice and Stefan Brown pounced in a scramble to make it 3-0 at the break.

Brown was tripped while rounding the goalkeeper and got up to score from the spot, and job all but done, Hungerford concentrated on keeping a clean sheet before breaking out for Brown to rap home his third goal in the closing stages.

Hungerford Town: Legg; Tyler, Boardman, Day Jones; Clark, Herring, L. Williams (Enver-Marum 88), Soares (Preen); W. Bentley (Jarvis 68), Brown. Subs: Thomas, O’Brien.

Truro City: Rice; Adelsbury, A. Bentley, Pugh, Richards; Sole, Riley-Lowe, Thompson (Afful 88), Allen (Smith 68); Neal, Brett (F. Williams 89). Subs: Todd, Knowles.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Failings left paedophiles free to prey on children

Failings left paedophiles free to prey on children

Identity of man found dead at Newbury address released

Identity of man found dead at Newbury address released

Plans to turn pub into housing resubmitted

Plans to turn pub into housing resubmitted

Sport

The weekend of sport
Sport

The weekend of sport

What's going on around the area

 
Survival still the target for Hungerford
Sport

Survival still the target for Hungerford

Play-off chase comes second to safety for manager

 
Sport

Blues face mini-league challenge

 
Sport

Oxford out to learn at Royals

 
Sport

Severe internal bleed caused Many Clouds death

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive