Brown three and Crusaders are fourth

Hungerford Town 5 Truro City 0

HUNGERFORD soared into fourth place in the Vanarama National League South after Stefan Brown’s hat-trick secured the biggest home win of the season.

Truro had ended Hungerford’s hopes of winning promotion two season ago, but the Cornish side were ultimately dismantled in the Bulpit Lane mud on Monday night.

Maybe it could have been different had Rocky Neal not missed a simple early headed chance, and Hungerford were quick to strike after that miss when Luke Williams cross-cum-shot flew past goalkeeper Martin Rice.

Truro were not yet out of it, and Neal forced George Legg to save well low to his left before the resulting corner forced Williams to clear off the line.

But Hungerford were making chances with James Clark and Louis Soares going close before Warren Bentley let fly from 25 yards to beat Rice and Stefan Brown pounced in a scramble to make it 3-0 at the break.

Brown was tripped while rounding the goalkeeper and got up to score from the spot, and job all but done, Hungerford concentrated on keeping a clean sheet before breaking out for Brown to rap home his third goal in the closing stages.

Hungerford Town: Legg; Tyler, Boardman, Day Jones; Clark, Herring, L. Williams (Enver-Marum 88), Soares (Preen); W. Bentley (Jarvis 68), Brown. Subs: Thomas, O’Brien.

Truro City: Rice; Adelsbury, A. Bentley, Pugh, Richards; Sole, Riley-Lowe, Thompson (Afful 88), Allen (Smith 68); Neal, Brett (F. Williams 89). Subs: Todd, Knowles.