Crusader 'Spud' named as Player of the Month

Vanarama award goes to battling midfielder

HUNGERFORD TOWN’S Ian Herring has been named as the Vanarama National League South player of the month for January.

The combative midfielder’s sward is the first in the competition for any Hungerford player and comes after the club went 12 league game without defeat - a run that has seen the little west Berkshire club rise to fourth in the table.

“He really deserves it,” said manager Bobby Wilkinson. “And it’s a big honour for the club as a whole that ‘Spud’ should be recognised in this way.”

The player is due to be presented with his trophy at Saturday’s home game with Bishops Stortford.

The Manager of the Month award for the South division went to Ebbsfleet’s Daryl McMahon.

