Crusaders wary of Bishops battlers

HUNGERFORD TOWN will be wary of the challengers from relegation battlers Bishops Stortford when the teams meet at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

Having risen to fourth place in the Vanarama National League South, Hungerford are primed for teams to drag them down and manager Bobby Wilkinson has warned: “We have to work even harder and faster now.”

Hungerford won at in Hertfordshire early in the season and briefly topped the table. But now they area genuine top half side while Saturday’s opponents have struggled to escape the lower places.

“But they will be fighting for their club and their manager,” said Wilkinson, “and we have to make sure we keep our standards. We’ve played some brilliant football lately but I’ll be happy if we win 1-0.”

Apart from long-term injury absentee James Rusby, Hungerford have no injury worries with Alan O’Brien and Scott Rees fit again and Hary Goodger back on duty after having a run-out for Thatcham Town last week. Recent signing Liam Enver-Marum is also in the squad for the game against one of his former clubs.

Bishops Stortford have scored only 20 league goals all season, but they hit the mark in midweek when beating Ware 7-3 in the Herts County Cup and will have former Eastleigh defender Adam Everitt back from suspension.

What are the odds?

HUNGERFORD find themselves as 2/9 favourites for Saturday’s game with the visitors priced at 8/1 and a draw at 9/2.

A 1-0 win for either side is 15/2 and 28/1 respectively.