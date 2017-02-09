Rangers face Marlow semi-final challenge

KINTBURY RANGERS bid for a place in the final of the Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup when they go Thames Valley Premier League leaders Marlow United on Saturday.

Rangers’ delayed quarter final win at Wendover last Saturday means a quick turnaround to the next stage, and they go to Marlow’s Alfred Davis Memorial Ground on the back of a run of form that has seen them lose only once in their last 12 outings.

Rangers have knocked out two Thames Valley League sides on their way to this stage, Newbury and Reading YMCA, and now face the table-toppers led by 20-goal Liam Bushay.

The tie kicks off at 2pm and admission is free.

THATCHAM TOWN face Thame United at Waterside Park in what may be their last chance to stake a claim for the Hellenic League title.

With only eight games to play, Thatcham trail leaders Bracknell by eight points and have played two extra games, and Thame are the leading threat to the leaders on paper, five points clear of Thatcham.

Thatcham have five of those eight games at home, but a Saturday slip-up would render their task highly improbable.

TADLEY CALLEVA suffered another postponement - and the likelihood of a further awkward away midweek trip - when last Saturday’s Sydenhams Wessex League game at Weymouth Reserves was washed out.

Tadley have only been able to play three times this year, but hope to make it four with Saturday’s scheduled visit of Romsey Town to Barlows Park.