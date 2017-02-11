go

Crusaders make it 13 games unbeaten

Early penalty miss before Hungerford hit back to keep top four spot

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

James Clark congratulates Warren Bentley after he opened the scoring

Hungerford Town 2 Bishops Stortford 0

HUNGERFORD avoided making it unlucky number 13 by adding to Bishops Stortford’s relegation worries and taking themselves into next week’s meeting of the form teams in the Vanarama National League South at new leaders Ebbsfleet United.

But they had to survive a third minute penalty scare before eventually settling and carving out the openings to claim the points that maintained their fourth spot in the table.

“I thought for the first 25 minutes they were the better side” said Hungerford manager Bobby Wilkinson. “and they were still in it 1-0.

“We had to be patient and just had to get that win.”

That penalty came for a tug in the box by Mike Jones on Luke Callander, but Shomafri Barnwell’s spot kick was touched onto the post by goalkeeper George Legg.

The visitors continued to cause problems for the home side, especially from set piece’s but Hungerford began to settle midway through the half and after Warren Bentley had volleyed wide, the recent signing put his side ahead in the 30th minute when Louis Soares played him in to take a stride before beating goalkeeper Harry Voss.

Bentley got under the ball to head over a Jones flick with Matt Day better placed to head home before the break and the pressure continued after the re-start when Voss saved Ian Herring’s deflected effort and Luke Williams curled shot wide before rounding off a neat build-up by slotting home a second after 70 minutes.

Bishops tried to claw something back, but Hungerford closed it down and only Antonio Lazarri’s last-ditch challenge denied Harry Goodger the chance of a third as Hungerford remain unbeaten in the league since November 12.

Hungerford Town: Legg; Tyler, Boardman, Day, Jones; Clark, Herring, Williams, Soares; Brown, Bentley. Subs: Goodger, Jarvis, Preen, O’Brien, Rees.

Bishops Stortford: Voss; Bray, Walsh, Lazarri, Rodgers, Hickford, Everitt, Greene, Stephenson; Callander, Barnwell. Subs: Ronto, Ford, Adebowale, Davidson, Simpson.

