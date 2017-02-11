Thame deliver league blow to Town

THATCHAM TOWN’S Hellenic League hopes look to be over for another season after a 2-0 home defeat at Thame United’s hands leaves them well adrift of all of their rivals, most of whom have games in hand.

Dan West’s first half goal was all that split the teams until 10 minutes from time when Lynton Goss netted Thame’s second goal from the penalty spot.

A first half goal was enough to give Tadley Calleva victory at home to Romsey Town in the Sydenhams Wessex League as Tadley claimed their third consecutive clean sheet.

Kintbury Rangers’ Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Marlow United in their semi-final.

Bradley Pagliaroli hit the bar for Rangers in the first half but the winner came midway thorough the second period from Liam Bushay.