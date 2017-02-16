go

Volunteers honours at county awards night

Coaches, volunteers and clubs rewarded by Get Berkshire Active

Falkland CC - among the clubs recognsied

NEWBURY Rugby Club youth coach Dan Carter was among the winners at this year’s Get Berkshire Active Awards, announced in Reading last week.

The Colts coach was named as ‘Volunteer of the Year’ in the awards night staged at the Hilton Hotel and attended by GB Olympic gold medal hockey player Giselle Ansley MBE.

St. Bart’s School picked up the award for ‘Active Secondary School’and Falkland Cricket Club received the Health Project of the Year award for its Access to Physical Activity programmne.

Brett Nicholls , chief executive officer at Get Berkshire Active commended the winners: “At Get Berkshire Active we promote active lifestyles and manage a number of local and national campaigns to encourage physical activity.

“The challenge is made easier by the hard work and dedication of many people across Berkshire and these awards are an opportunity to reward their commitment.”

