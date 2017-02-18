go

Single goal halts Crusaders charge

Leaders snatch it but Hungerford go close to a reward

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Single goal halts Crusaders charge

Warren Bentley - twice denied

Ebbsfleet United 1 Hungerford Town 0

A SINGLE goal midway through the first half brought Hungerford’s 13-match unbeaten run to an end as Vanarama National League South leaders Ebbsfleet snatched the points in front of a season’s-best crowd of more than 1,300.

They had to work hard for the points that keep them just ahead of the Maidenhead United side that Hungerford face at home next Saturday while Crusaders remain in the play-off spots after slipping one place to fifth.

Hungerford made a bright start before falling behind after 19 minutes when Bradley Bubb and Jack Connors combined for Adam Drury to score, and the home side had the better of things, although Warren Bentley forced Nathan Ashmore to save well and Matt Day might have done better with a headed chance.

Manager Bobby Wlkinson threw on Harry Goodger, Louis Soares and Alan O’Brien after the break and they took the game to the home side with Ashmore twice saving from Soares before the goalkeeper preserved the poitns for is side with a superb late save to deny Bentley.

Ebbsfleet: Ashmore; Shields (Cook 63), Connors, McCoy, Winfield, Clark, Rance, Drury, Kedwell, Bubb (McQueen 63), Deering (Powell 63) Subs: Mambo, Miles,

Hungerford Town: Legg; Rees, Tyler, Boardman, Day, Williams, Clark (Soares 56 ), Herring, Jarvis (Goodger 56 ), Bentley, Preen (O’Brien 48). Subs: Jones, Thomas.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Prohibition boss devastated at being 'forced to close'

Raise a glass to Prohibition

Tributes paid to Burghfield schoolboy who died in "tragic incident" at Reading Topshop

Tributes paid to Burghfield schoolboy who died in "tragic incident" at Reading Topshop

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

Sport

Blues pay for faltering start
Sport

Blues pay for faltering start

Maids put distance between top two and the chasers

 
Single goal halts Crusaders charge
Sport

Single goal halts Crusaders charge

Leaders snatch it but Hungerford go close to a reward

 
Sport

Volunteers honours at county awards night

 
Sport

Hennessy winner returns to boost Gold Cup hopes

 
Sport

Thame deliver league blow to Town

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33