Single goal halts Crusaders charge

Ebbsfleet United 1 Hungerford Town 0

A SINGLE goal midway through the first half brought Hungerford’s 13-match unbeaten run to an end as Vanarama National League South leaders Ebbsfleet snatched the points in front of a season’s-best crowd of more than 1,300.

They had to work hard for the points that keep them just ahead of the Maidenhead United side that Hungerford face at home next Saturday while Crusaders remain in the play-off spots after slipping one place to fifth.

Hungerford made a bright start before falling behind after 19 minutes when Bradley Bubb and Jack Connors combined for Adam Drury to score, and the home side had the better of things, although Warren Bentley forced Nathan Ashmore to save well and Matt Day might have done better with a headed chance.

Manager Bobby Wlkinson threw on Harry Goodger, Louis Soares and Alan O’Brien after the break and they took the game to the home side with Ashmore twice saving from Soares before the goalkeeper preserved the poitns for is side with a superb late save to deny Bentley.

Ebbsfleet: Ashmore; Shields (Cook 63), Connors, McCoy, Winfield, Clark, Rance, Drury, Kedwell, Bubb (McQueen 63), Deering (Powell 63) Subs: Mambo, Miles,

Hungerford Town: Legg; Rees, Tyler, Boardman, Day, Williams, Clark (Soares 56 ), Herring, Jarvis (Goodger 56 ), Bentley, Preen (O’Brien 48). Subs: Jones, Thomas.