Six-hitters ready for cup challenge

TADLEY CALLEVA will go into tonight’s Sydenhams Wessex League Cup quarter final at Team Solent buoyed by their six-hit of East Cowes Vics on the Isle of Wight on Saturday.

Brett Denham led the spree with a hat-trick, heading them in front after only four minutes and making it 3-0 at the interval after Spencer Barlow had added a second.

James Tennant came on in the second period to score twice before Denham wrapped it up with an acrobatic third goal.

Tonight’s opponents reached the fifth round of the FA Vase before bowing out to tournament favourites South Shields, and they were stung on Saturday when losing 5-1 at home to Premier Division rivals Blackfield and Langley.

The kick off at Test Park is at 7.45pm.