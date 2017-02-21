go

Banda denies Tadley a conquest

League Cup exit from the spot after holders face exit

Banda denies Tadley a conquest

James Tennant - headed leveller

Team Solent 1 Tadley Calleva 1

(Team Solent won 4-1 on penalties)

TADLEY bowed out of the Sydenhams Wessex League Cup after grateful holders Team Solent negotiated their way through a penalty shoot-out at Test Park on Monday night.

The Premier Division side were grateful to goalkeeper Bradley Banda, not only for the two penalty saves that won the post-match lottery, but for a crucial save at the end of nornal time.

Brett Denham had battled his way through to face Banda, who produced a superb point-blank stop to earn his side the spot kick chance.

Tadley had fallen behind after only five minutes to a goal from Jim Orvis, but battled their way back to more than hold their own against the higher-

ranked side. Chances were few in the first half, although James Tennant hit a shot that was bound for goal until it spun off a defender’s head,while Tom Hindmarsh had to scramble to deny Solent’s Silvano Obeng.

Tadley took a grip in the second period and finally got their reward 10 minutes from time when James Tennant headed home Sam Hamilton’s corner. Tennant also went close before Denham was denied at the fnish as Tadley looked to be well on top and favourites had the match gone to extra time.

But penalies it was, and after a goal apiece, Banda denied Shaun Dallimore and Hamilton with his outfield players doing the rest to seal a semi-final tie at Sholing.

Thatcham Town bid to end a run of three straight defeats wen they play their first game in 10 days at home to Brimscombe and Thrupp tonight (Tuesday) in the Uhlsport Hellenic League.

Town are now sixth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Bracknell, who also have a game in hand.

Thame remain second, a point behind Bracknell and third are Flackwell Heath, who have signed Thatcham full back Joel Jacobs for their run-in.

