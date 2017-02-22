go

'Lightweight' Sir AP no a man of bronze

Cheltenham ready to unveil statue on festival opening day

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

'Lightweight' Sir AP no a man of bronze

CHELTENHAM Racecourse will be unveiling its new statue of Sir A P McCoy on the opening day of this year’s festival on Tuesday, March 14.

The life-sized bronze of the record-breaking jockey will be situated on the Best Mate Plaza by the north entrance to the racecourse.

It was crafted by Dublin-based sculptor Paul Ferriter, who boasts an extensive portfolio including the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner War Of Attrition and leading golfers, and the artist also produced the statue of jockeys Martin and Tim Molony, which is situated at Limerick Racecourse.

The statue marks the record of the most successful jockey jockey in the history of jump racing, whose 31 festival successes included Gold Cups in 1997 and 2012 with Mr Mulligan and Synchronised respectively, and Champion Hurdle wins on Make A Stand, Brave Inca and Binocular.

“I last saw Paul's work about seven weeks' ago,” said Sir AP, “just before it was about to get bronzed and it looks very, very good. I took some videos and showed them to friends who agreed that Paul has really captured my likeness.

“Some of my friends were wondering whether the statue was going to be the old or new me - the 10 stone one or the 12 stone one! Paul has done really well in sculpturing me as a jockey and it was a very enjoyable working with him.”

 

