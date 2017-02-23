Golfers tee off to help injured jockeys

IT was a week of giving and receiving for West Berks lady captain Georgie Seaman.

She handed over a substantial cheque at the Injured Jockeys Fund’s rehabilitation centre at Lambourn’s Oaksey House, and then teamed up with Jan Francis to win the ladies winter league title at her club.

The presentation to the Injured Jockeys Fund of £3,295 was a half share of the proceeds from the club captains’ charity fund, which raised a similar sum for West Berkshire Mencap.

“I chose the Injured Jockeys Fund because the club is surrounded by the activities of the racing industry and I watched Oaksey House being built when I lived in Lambourn so it is a cause dear to my heart,” said Georgie Seaman. “I knew that the members of West Berks would be generous because of the many local connections including some famous names.”

Joining Lady Oaksey at the presentation were former National Hunt champion jockey John Francome and Lisa Hancock, the IJF’s CEO.