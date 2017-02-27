Town hit back to claim the points

TADLEY CALLEVA recorded a fifth successive league clean sheet in a 2-0 win at AFC Stoneham in Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

Cameron George gave Tadley a first half lead and added the second goal 10 minutes from time against a top six Stoneham side that had picked up the league’s Team of the Month award before the kick-off.

Tadley are again in action on Tuesday night when they entertain second in the table Baffins Milton Rovers at Barlows Park with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match will feature the league’s leaidng pair of hot shots with Brett Denham’s 26 goals for Tadley beaten only in the rankings by Rovers’ 34-goal Ryan Pennery.