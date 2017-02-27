go

Town hit back to claim the points

Highmoor lead wiped out as Thatcham hold on to fourth spot

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Town hit back to claim the points

Callum Willmoth - completed the scoring for Thatcham

TADLEY CALLEVA recorded a fifth successive league clean sheet in a 2-0 win at AFC Stoneham in Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

Cameron George gave Tadley a first half lead and added the second goal 10 minutes from time against a top six Stoneham side that had picked up the league’s Team of the Month award before the kick-off.

Tadley are again in action on Tuesday night when they entertain second in the table Baffins Milton Rovers at Barlows Park with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match will feature the league’s leaidng pair of hot shots with Brett Denham’s 26 goals for Tadley beaten only in the rankings by Rovers’ 34-goal Ryan Pennery.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

M4 drivers Swindon/Chippenham advised to seek alternative route

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young pupil

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young boy pupil

Sport

Town hit back to claim the points
Sport

Town hit back to claim the points

Highmoor lead wiped out as Thatcham hold on to fourth spot

 
By George as Cameton strikes twice for Tadley
Sport

By George as Cameton strikes twice for Tadley

League hot shots go head-to-head on Tuesday night

 
Sport

Honoured shared in table-topping derby

 
Sport

Golfers tee off to help injured jockeys

 
Sport

Rowers splash closer to Tokyo dream

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33