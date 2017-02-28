Tadley Calleva washed out

Scheme to reduce congestion at Thatcham level crossing being explored
TADLEY CALLEVA'S scheduled Sydenhams Wessex League home game with second in the table Baffins Milton Rovers tonight (Tuesday) has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
A referee's inspection ruled the Barlows Park surface to be unplayable following a heavy downpour, and Tadley must now slot another midweek fixture into their programme, with 10 matches still to play.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News