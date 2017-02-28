go

Tadley Calleva washed out

Inspection rules out clash with second in the table Rovers

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

football

TADLEY CALLEVA'S scheduled Sydenhams Wessex League home game with second in the table Baffins Milton Rovers tonight (Tuesday) has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

A referee's inspection ruled the Barlows Park surface to be unplayable following a heavy downpour, and Tadley must now slot another midweek fixture into their programme, with 10 matches still to play.

 

