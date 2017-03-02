Blues hare into March with a target

NEWBURY BLUES commence their catch-up game at the start of a crucial month when they entertain Witney at Monks Lane on Saturday.

Defeat at Maidenhead two weeks ago leaves Blues seven points behind their Berkshire rivals, who themselves trail leaders Old Patesians by a point and the pair meet in the next round of matches.

But to capitalise on any slips, Blues have to drive through the final six matches of their campaign, probably unbeaten. “There’s 30 points available, said head coach Lee Goodall, “and I think we’re going to need 28 out of 30 to have a fighting chance.

“We have got to be top notch in every fixture this month and have our ‘A’ game out there.”

Blues face a challenge against a Witney side only one place beneath them in the South West One East table, albeit 19 points adrift. “When you look at their away record,” said Goodall, “if the chance is there to win, they take it, but at other times they have been dire.

“We have to see which team turns up on Saturday.”

Blues have a full-strength squad available to them with Kyle Doel back from illness and Ollie Spanswick from injury.