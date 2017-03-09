Tadley aim for more goals and another blank

TADLEY CALLEVA have Danny Vickers and Callum Bush back for Saturday’s top to New Milton Town in Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

They return to a squad that has not conceded a league goal in six matches,and won 1-0 against Fleet Spurs last week with a

goal from 21-year old Cameron George, the former Tadley youth player who has returned to the club after playing for Amesbury Town.

“He is working well with Brett Denham and it’s good to have somebody else scoring goals for us,” said manager Danny Dolan, after George made it three in two games for him.

Tadley will be without the dual-registered Aaron Parfitt, but he will return for Tuesday night’s home game with second in the table Baffins Milton Rovers.

TADLEY’S North Hants Senior Cup final with Evo Stik League Southern Fleet Town has been provisionally scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 at Basingstoke Town’s Camrose Ground with a 7.45pm kick off.

THATCHAM TOWN’S stop start run-in to an early end to the season continues with the visit of third in the table Flackwell Heath, who also run the risk of being left trailing the wake of top pair Bracknell and Thame.

The leaders each have eight games remaining, while Town have only five to play and Heath only two more after Saturday.

Town will be hoping to make it third time lucky at Waterside Park, having twice lost at home to Heath already this season, 3-0 in the Floodlit Cup in December and 2-1 in the League Cup the following month.

SECOND plays first when Newbury go Marlow United on Saturday with the pair locked together at the top of the Thames Valley Premier League’s top flight.

Although the winners will be clear at the top, they may only be temporary tenants as unbeaten Reading YMCA are waiting to pounce, currently three points adrift but with four games in hand.