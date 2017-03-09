Junior Kings nearly win the lot

THAMES VALLEY’S KINGS’ juniors nearly completed a clean sweep in the second round of the of Lords Taverners British Wheelchair Basketball Junior League at Crawley’s K2 Leisure Centre.

The Tornadoes Kings under 19s again dominated their competition, adding four wins to three from the first round to remain undefeated.

They got home 36-3 against London Titans, 50-14 against London Allstars, 35-15 against Aces and 36-10 against Northern Ireland.

The under 15s nearly followed suit and were within a minute of beating Hampshire Hornets before losing 18-21, after scoring wins over Northern Ireland by 17-10 and Aces by 28-20.

The third round will be at Newham’s University of East London on Saturday, March 18, prior to the national finals on April 22.