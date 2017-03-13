Crusaders urged to make final assault

Hampton and Richmond Borough 2 Hungerford Town 0

MANAGER Bobby Wilkinson has called on his side to muster a final charge to boost its Vanarama National League South play-off hopes.

Saturday’s defeat saw Hampton hop over Hungerford and into sixth place in the table and, said the manager: “It just wasn’t my team out there.

“It just felt as if we have had a long-hard season, and we didn’t turn up.

“So we’ve got to be mentally strong now. We’ve still only lost two in 15 and have given ourselves a chance.”

There were few of those on Saturday in a game that was deadlocked for long spells. Hampton went ahead just before the interval when Christian Jolley clipped the ball over defender Scott Rees and goalkeeper George Legg from an angle.

Hungerford had their best chance to equalise when Tom Meechan hit the bar but fellow substitute Harry Goodger headed wide from the rebound, and Hampton wrapped it up five minutes from time when Harold Odasmetey broke away to score.