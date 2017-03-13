go

Ten-man Town break Heath hoodoo

Tennant sent off but Thatcham hold on to beat rivals

Ten-man Town break Heath hoodoo

James Tennant - sent off before the break

Thatcham Town 2 Flackwell Heath 1

TOWN made it third time lucky at home as they claimed the Hellenic League points after twice bowing out of cup competitions at home to the side placed third in the Premier Division table.

They did it despite having to play more than  half a game with 10 men following the sending off of striker James Tennant just before the break.

All of the goals had come by then. The visitors went ahead after only six minutes when Ben Sturgess scored from the penalty spot after Sam Collier had been penalised, but Thatcham went ahead with two goals in the space of five minutes midway through the period.

The first was another penalty,  tucked in by Shane Cooper-Clark for handball, and what turned out to be the winner was scored by skipper Tom Melledew, direct from a corner kick.

Tennant’s dismissal left Thatcham fighting a rearguard action for much for much of the second period to claim the points.

Thatcham remain fourth, seven points behind Flackwell and with two games in hand, but with only four more to play until the end of their campaign.

 

