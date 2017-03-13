go

Seven-up as Tadley roll along

Another clean sheet as Calleva prepare for Rovers clash

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Dan Vickers- netted for Tadley

New Milton Town 0 Tadley Calleva 2

TADLEY made it seven in a row as they extended their run of clean sheets with Saturday’s win.

Goals from Dan Vickers and Brett Denham take Tadley into a test of that form on Tuesday night when they entertain promotion-chasing Baffins Milton Rovers at Barlows Park.

Rovers have scored 15 goals in their past four matches, including a 4-2 home win over AFC Stoneham on Saturday and striker Ryan Pennery has netted 45 times this season.

Tuesday’s kick-off is at 7.45pm.

 

 

 

 

