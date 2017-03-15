Penalty breaks Tadley's proud duck

Tadley Calleva 0 Baffins Milton Rovers 1

AN early penalty spoiled Tadley’s perfect seven-game defensive record and was enough for Portsmouth-based Rovers to enhance their Sydenhams Wessex League Division One promotion prospects at Barlows Park on Tuesday night.

Tyler Moret’s 12th minute spot kick for goalkeeper Tom Hindmarsh’s foul on Ryan Pennery signalled a Tadley onslaught that lasted for most of the ensuing 80 minutes, but which the visitors resisted with a little help from Tadley’s generous lack of finishing.

“We had at least four great chances in the first half,” said manager Danny Dolan, “but if you don’t hit the target, you don’t score.”

Brett Denham, Cameron George and James Tennant all had chances, Tennant being denied by Tony Male’s fine save, and the goalkeeper continued to look assured under the second half assault when Tennant's shot a few inches over the top was the nearest thing to a to a breakthrough as Tadley lost for the first time in eight league matches.