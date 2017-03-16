go

Record master at the double

Newbury swimmer scores a brace of best times

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

NEWBURY Swimming Club Masters coach Dave Milburn set two new British 200 metre records in the space of a a few weeks.

He set the standard when clocking 2 minutes 45.39 seconds in the 55-59 age group at the South East Region Masters Long Course Championships at Crawley, knocking a full five seconds off the previous mark.

He followed up by producing a similar demolition job on the short course 25 metre pool record in the Bracknell and Wokingham Swimming Club Masters Open Meet last weekend with a time of 2:40.78, again five seconds faster than the previous British record.

Milburn was also top male swimmer at the Bracknell meet, based on FINA points accumulated across all the events contested, and he helped Newbury’s team into a creditable fifth place overall.

Pictured, Dave Milburn (right) receiving the Bracknell top male swimmer award. Picture: BWSC.

